Man Utd Receive Eric Bailly Injury Boost Ahead of Huddersfield FA Cup Clash on Saturday

Manchester United have received a huge injury boost ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium, with stand-out defender Eric Bailly set to return from an ankle injury sustained in November.





The Ivorian's absence has undoubtedly been a blow for Jose Mourinho this term, with recent defensive performances having waned in defeats to both Tottenham and Newcastle.





Chris Smalling in particular is coming under serious scrutiny; having failed to register a single successful tackle at St. James' Park, while Phil Jones is still ruing a bullet own-goal at Wembley.

After Ander Herrera's positive assessment of Bailly's current condition on Tuesday, it looks as though the 23-year-old is set to resume first-team training this week ahead of a full return to the squad in United's away Champions League clash against Sevilla, in the round of 16 next Wednesday.





He is unlikely to start against the Terriers, with United having a number of options to stand in for the former Villarreal man as he continues getting back to full match fitness.





Whoever steps in will have to perform well though, with David Wagner's side giving the Red Devils a reminder that there's no easy games in England's top flight, running out victorious at the Kirklees Stadium in October.

However, Mourinho's side will be confident of progressing on the day; having redeemed themselves with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Huddersfield earlier this month at Old Trafford.