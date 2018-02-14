Manchester City's Victory Over Basel Means They've Already Overtaken Last Season's Win Tally

Manchester City beat Basel 4-0 away from home in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League knock-out tie.

First half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero put the Citizens 3-0 up, before Gundogan bagged his second goal in the 53rd minute to put the Premier League side in firm control of the tie heading into the second leg.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking on Manchester City's win, their manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with the first leg result. According to Sky Sports, the 47-year-old said: "We kept our level, we fought hard and created chances to score. They were four amazing goals. Overall I'm delighted."





But the win had a greater significance than just taking a controlling score heading into their second leg of the tie. The victory demonstrated statistically how well City are playing this season, compared to their last campaign.





According to OptaJoe on Twitter, they have now won more matches this season than they managed altogether last season. They chalked up 33 victories in the 2016/17 campaign, but have already registered 34 wins this season, and it's only February.

34 - Manchester City have already won more games this season in all competitions (34) than they did in the whole of last season (33). Exceptional. #UCL #BSLMCI pic.twitter.com/UJhZwns81G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

That stat perhaps shows just how impressive Manchester City have been this season. The Citizens are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, with only 11 games left to play.

They are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup, which they will play on Monday against Wigan Athletic, before going up against Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup next weekend. City are also in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after their 4-0 win over Basel.