Manchester United Fans Pleased to See Up and Coming Talent Tahith Chong Added to FIFA 18

Manchester United fans are thrilled as one of their up and coming prospects Tahith Chong has been added to FIFA 18.





Along with Angel Gomes, who has made two appearances for the first-team and was on the game from the start, Chong has been tipped for big things.





The Dutch youngster joined United from Feyenoord in 2016 and some United fans are calling for him to be involved in this weekend's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.





He burst onto the scene when he scored a stunning goal against Tottenham in the FA Youth Cup recently with United fans taking to Twitter to rave about the goal.

A number of Premier league clubs were chasing Chong's signature while he was available but United saw off competition from their Manchester rivals as well as Chelsea and Tottenham.

When signing for the club, Chong said: "It was my intention to stay at Feyenoord, but no plan was made for me."





"When I announced that I wanted to leave, they were indeed a plan. That was too late."





"With United I had a good feeling. You can feel immediately when you enter this club."





Chong has been given the number 53 shirt in the game and boasts stats such as 78 pace, 54 shooting, 59 physical, 60 passing, 27 defending, and 67 dribbling.





He has been given an overall rating of 64 but this has the potential to rise to 84.





United fans are hoping to see Chong in action at some point for the first team and this weekend in the FA Cup could provide an opportunity for the youngster especially if Jose Mourinho has one eye on the Champions League tie with Sevilla.