Pep Guardiola Confirms Gabriel Jesus Set to Return for Man City in Wigan FA Cup Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that strike Gabriel Jesus is set to be available for the club's next game, an FA Cup fifth round tie against Wigan on Monday, after recovering from a knee injury that has ruled him out since the end of December.





City have already welcomed Leroy Sane back to action after the German winger appeared as a substitute in Tuesday night's Champions League demolition of Basel, with David Silva and Fabian Delph also returning to training this week after recent layoffs.

In fact, barring long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy, City will have a full strength squad when they make the short trip to Wigan after the weekend.

"For the next game at Wigan (on Monday) they will be ready," Guardiola is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. "Now except Mendy we have all our squad to use in all competitions."

The return of Jesus will be a particular boost at a crucial time of the season. Only Sergio Aguero (21) and Raheem Sterling (15) have scored more Premier League goals for the club in 2017/18 than the 20-year-old Brazilian, who has registered eight.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In all competitions, Jesus has scored nine times in just 16 starts and he will be keen to get back to playing to ensure he is at peak fitness ahead of the summer's World Cup in Russia where Brazil are overwhelming favourites to claim a record sixth title.

For now, attention will remain with City and the first silverware of the season up for grabs later this month when Arsenal are the opposition in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.