PHOTOS: Images of Germany & Spain's Away Kits Emerge on Social Media Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Germany and Spain's away kits for this summer's FIFA World Cup have both been leaked, as excitement builds for this summer's showcase in Russia.

Footy Headlines revealed pictures of a green away kit that the reigning champions will use to defend their crown in Russia. The kit that has been decided by Adidas is officially called: "ETQ Green" and is a retro design replicating kits from the World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

The best Germany world cup kit ever? Latest leak of Germany away kit by Adidas. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ak2vJJhXej — Taslim Razin (@manarianz5) February 13, 2018

Green was the also away strip for the final tournament where Germany competed as West Germany in 1988. In recent tournaments, Germany's change strip has been red or red and black stripes but this switch back for Russia appears to have gone down well with the supporters.





The Germans will kick off their World Cup campaign on 17th June against Mexico in Moscow.





Pictures have also emerged of Spain's away kit for the tournament. Their kit is officially called "halo blue" - which is effectively a very little grey. Spain will have the same coloured socks and white shorts.

Spain just went full White Panther on our new away kit with their WC away kit.. pic.twitter.com/5I0kYm5ugz — Irontooth (@irontoothdesign) February 13, 2018

Spain's mainly white with red change strip for Euro 2016 was not a particularly popular kit with the fans so they will be hoping to generate a better response with this one.

In recent tournaments, Spain have donned a blue away strip and this is certainly a change in what they have won historically.

As they bid to replicate their 2010 victory, Spain have been drawn in Group B alongside Morocco, Iran and Portugal and it is Portugal who they face first in Sochi.