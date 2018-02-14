Roma Legend Totti Reveals Why He Turned Down Move to Real Madrid Back in 2004

Living legend Francesco Totti has once again reinstated his love for AS Roma, after admitting to turning down an approach from Real Madrid back in 2004.

At the time, Totti would've been at the peak of his career at around 28 years old, and one big contract away from potentially going on to win the Champions League (who knows what would've happened with the Italian in the front line).

However, the now retired striker chose to remain in Serie A - determined to continue as a one club man.

“There was a very important offer which came from Madrid in 2004, but I chose to stay and wear just one shirt rather than all those titles,” Totti told Sky Italia, via Football España.

“To stay was the most important thing for me, Roma mattered more to me than earning more money or winning more trophies – the club is my love and my passion.

“I still won lots of trophies with Roma but I was not able to change the other players (those who moved on) to stay with the club.

“I would rather have finished my career in a different way, but I wish to stay within the club forever now."

Last summer saw the 41-year-old finally hang up his boots, and Totti's exit departure from the field was without doubt one of the most emotional moments to come out of Stadio Olimpico in recent years.

But, if he hadn't retired, instead making a move to another club; it appears that Totti still views himself as one of the most valuable players around today: “My current market value? I would say around €200m…”