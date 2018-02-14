Thierry Henry Reveals the Secret to Former Club Arsenal Challenging for the Title Again

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has let slip the secret formula that would help his former club once again challenge for the title, though, it is hardly rocket science. Henry has now decreed that the Gunners will never challenge for a title again unless they improve their fortunes on the road.

Arsenal's away form has been an abject showing, with their latest excursion ending in a 1-0 defeat last weekend in the North London Derby. The Gunners have now drawn four and lost seven times in 14 games on the road, which is an eerily stark difference to their impressive home form.

At the Emirates, Arsenal have collected 32 points from 13 home games so far this term, which is second to league leaders Manchester City who are the only team to have a better home record. This mercurial form this season has caused much confusion to Henry who on Monday Night Football said (via Sport Review): “It’s difficult to explain because you expect Arsenal to have a good record at home.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“You don’t expect Arsenal to get that [low] number of points away from home. It’s very low. We won the league twice unbeaten away from home.

“For all the flamboyant football we were playing, we knew how to get a 0-0 or win 1-0, not conceding away from home. You win the title away from home.”

Arsenal have endured many seasons away from the fray of challenging for the Premier League title, instead, trudging along to top four spots. However, their omission from this seasons Champions League was the first in Wenger's tenure at the club, showing a further slide away from title races.

Finishing fifth last season forced the Gunners to partake in the Europa League this season, where they travel to Sweden ahead of their knockout tie with Ostersunds on Thursday.