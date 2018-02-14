Tottenham's Erik Lamela Keen on Inter Milan Move But Italians Have Tough Budget Decisions to Make

Inter Milan are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela this summer, and while the player is reportedly keen on the move, the Serie A side have budget decisions to sort out.

Lamela joined Spurs in 2013 from Roma and has since played 134 times for the club, netting 20 goals. But his last two campaigns have been seriously affected by a hip injury which saw him miss over a year of football. The 25-year-old has only made a combined 27 outings for Tottenham since the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

He could be reportedly set for a summer exit to Serie A side Inter Milan. According to Football Italia, Lamela is eyeing up a move to the Italian side. While Inter are also keen on signing the player, they have some budget issues to decide on before any move can be made.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Black and Blues must decide whether or not to sign some players permanently in the summer who are currently on loan. Rafinha is one of those players, he can be signed from Barcelona for €35m with €3m in bonuses.

On-loan Valencia star Joao Cancelo is another one, he has a buyout clause of €35m and Inter are apparently keen on keeping the player. The Serie A side currently have Geoffrey Kondogbia on loan in the other direction, the player could be used to try and lower the asking price of Cancelo.

Inter Milan are currently third in Serie A, 15 points behind leaders Napoli, with 24 games played. Their next league game will see them play Genoa away from home on Saturday.