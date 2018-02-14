West Brom New Boy Ali Gabr Receives Work Permit Ahead of FA Cup Tie With Southampton

West Brom's January signing Ali Gabr has officially received his work permit to play for the Baggies - meaning that the Egypt international is now available for his new side's FA Cup encounter with Southampton on Saturday.

Gabr made his loan move to the Hawthorns at the end of January, with only days remaining the winter transfer window, and finds himself linking up with international teammate Ahmed Hegazi at the heart of the Albion defence.

The news of his secured permit was released by the club on their official website, and Gabr has now linked up with his new teammates - who are currently in Spain, training at the HQ of Espanyol's second team.

Gabr joins Alan Pardew's men in their relegation fight from Giza-based club Zamalek, and has a pre-determined transfer fee written into his loan deal, should Pardew want to make the player's move to the Midlands permanent.

As it stands, West Brom are in a sticky situation, and look to have been cut adrift from the pack at the bottom of the Premier League table after a 3-0 humbling defeat against Chelsea on Monday night.

The club need all the help they can get at the moment, and Pardew will be praying that the introduction of Gabr can play a strong role in shoring up his leaky defence.





The bad news also continues for Baggies fans, with loan signing Daniel Sturridge hobbling off injured in the early stages of their tie with the league champions.





The Liverpool man was seen as having the potential to score the club away from trouble over the course of the rest of the season, but his injury problems continue to haunt the England international.