Arsenal Confident Over Wilshere Stay Despite Juventus Interest in Upcoming Free Agent

Juventus are attempting a last-minute hijacking of Jack Wilshere as Arsenal look to tie the midfielder down to a new contract.

The Mirror has claimed that the reigning Serie A champions want to lure the England international to Turin due to Wilshere's contract expiring at the end of this term.

I Binaconeri, however, may be out of luck as Wilshere seems set to commit his future to the Gunners, despite Arsenal's offer to pay him less wages than he is currently on.

Wilshere is free to talk to any interested foreign clubs after he entered the final six months of his deal last month, and there has been significant reported interest in his signature from teams in Italy's top flight since last summer.

Juventus, Fiorentina and Napoli have all run the rule over the 26-year-old and it seemed certain that Wilshere would end up calling time on his Emirates career at the end of this season.

The playmaker has managed to turn his fortunes around at the Emirates though, and manager Arsene Wenger has been left impressed by his recovery from both a stretch of injuries and being frozen out of the first-team picture.

That has led to rumours that Wilshere has been offered fresh terms to remain in north London and, given his desire to remain in the Premier League, will no doubt put pen to paper on that contract soon.

That deal is said to be worth £90,000-a-week - £20,000 less than his current contract - but is laden with incentives if he manages to stay fit.

Juventus are weighing up more summer transfer options - in particular new midfielders - after talk cooled on their interest in Liverpool ace Emre Can.

The Reds star has consistently been touted with a move to the Allianz Stadium since last August, but there has been no official confirmation of any potential switch going ahead.

Wilshere has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and registering five assists.

