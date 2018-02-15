Barcelona 'Approach' Christian Eriksen Agent as Catalan Giants Eye Andres Iniesta Replacement

Barcelona have reportedly approached Christian Eriksen's agent about the possibility of trading Tottenham Hotspur for the Catalan giants.

La Blaugrana have 'reopened the case' to sign the Spurs star, according to Mundo Deportivo, as they reignite their interest in Eriksen.

Barca believe that the Danish international can be the natural successor to veteran playmaker Andres Iniesta after the club's coaching staff dismissed internal suggestions that Philippe Coutinho could fill that role.

Coutinho, who only joined Barça from Liverpool for £142m in January, is seen as a more attack minded player and wouldn't want to be deployed solely in a centre midfield position where his talents would be stunted.

Eriksen, however, has the capability of dictating the play further back down the field and Ernesto Valverde's team appear to be chasing the Tottenham midfielder once more to eventually replace Iniesta as their conductor in chief.

Eriksen has apparently been on Barcelona's radar since he was 14 years of age, and sporting director Robert Fernandez is believed to have consistently checked in on the 26-year-old this term to keep abreast of his situation in north London.

Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Juventus:



100 touches

70 (90%) passes completed

6 shots

3 chances created

2 shots on target

1 take-on completed

1 goal



Pivotal to the comeback. pic.twitter.com/4TtiblMt7X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

The former Ajax starlet has been in decent nick for Spurs this campaign, with nine goals and eight assists registered in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Eriksen also starred in Tuesday's come-from-behind draw with Juventus in the Champions League - the attacking midfield man running the show in Turin to help overturn a two goal deficit by scoring the equaliser from a free kick.

Christian Eriksen is such a superb footballer. As is Mousa Dembélé. Both have been quality tonight in getting Tottenham on the front foot. A joy to watch them on the ball. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 13, 2018

It is his displays for Mauricio Pochettino's men which have piqued the current La Liga leaders' interest again, and Spurs fans will likely be concerned about a transfer saga developing akin to that which Coutinho was the subject of for almost six months.

Tottenham will do everything they can to hang onto Eriksen's services, with chairman Daniel Levy renowned for his tough negotiating stance when it comes to buying and selling players.

Eriksen, though, would likely jump at the chance to join Barca and it is his potential desire that could be the difference between him staying or departing.

