Barcelona Set for Shirt Sponsorship Windfall of Up to €200m Following New Deal

Barcelona are set to see their sponsor generated windfall from their shirts exceed €200m after agreeing to new terms with existing sponsor Beko.

The Spanish club announced on Thursday that a new three-year deal had been agreed with the shirt sleeve sponsors, which is also set to see the Turkish electrical appliance company adorned on the front of the club's training tops as well as remaining on the back like the previous deal.

This will be the new @FCBarcelona training kit featuring the @Beko logo pic.twitter.com/3BcPf6Mcp0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2018

The renewed terms are set to see Beko pay out more than double the previous agreement between the two parties in 2014, with the £51m three-year deal set to see Barcelona earn £17m a season - as per UOL.

Renewed terms with their 'premier' partner Beko ensure Barcelona's shirt sponsorship amasses to a figure in the region of €200m, with kit manufacturers Nike and shirt sponsors Rakuten already tied to mammoth deals - with the latter further rewarding the club for each title won.

It is understood that Barcelona's new deal is worth more than 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs' main sponsorship agreement.

🔊 Josep Maria Bartomeu: "This association with a leader in their field is basic to continue leading amongst the elite of world football" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/DFoxngfAOD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2018

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu was thrilled with the deal, he said: "We are united by a close and trusting relationship that began in the summer of 2014. Over this period, our club’s sporting successes and global projection have also been associated to the Beko image. And Beko is now positioned as a Main Partner along with Rakuten and Nike."

Gerard Pique is also set to become the global ambassador for Beko's initiative, 'Eat like A Pro'. A project which aims to tackle the worldwide epidemic of child obesity by teaching children and parents about healthy eating.