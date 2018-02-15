Disgraced Ex-Football Coach Barry Bennell Found Guilty of 3 More Sex Offences Against Youth Players

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Disgraced former football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of three more sex offences against young boys during the 1980s.

The ex-Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra youth coach had already been found guilty of 36 charges on Tuesday, and the BBC has reported that the 64-year-old has now been handed another trio of offences as the trial against him at Liverpool Crown Court continues.

The trial's jury had been deliberating on the three of the final seven outstanding charges brought against Bennell over the past 48 hours, and a majority verdict has now been carried out on those after much discussion.

Bennell, who has appeared via video link over the five-week trial due to illness, was alleged to have sexually and indecently assaulted 10 victims over 30 years ago despite claims to the contrary.

He was quoted as having a 'power hold' over aspiring young footballers between the ages of eight and 15, and had been deemed a 'predatory and determined paedophile' by the prosecution.

The young boys in question were abused at Bennell's home, which they were lured into staying at by Bennell's plethora of video games and exotic pets.

Bennell, who now goes by the name Richard Jones, also managed to make the parents of his victims consent into allowing the boys to stay at his home as part of their footballing education.

He was also said to have been treated like 'God' at City's former Maine Road stadium and has already been jailed three times for previous sexual offences against other victims.

Bennell has failed to provide evidence in his defence against the accusations, but shook his hand and muttered to himself after Tuesday's verdicts were passed.

The judge sitting on the trial has told the jury that the remaining four charges brought against Bennell, by an 11th complainant, will be accepted if they reach a majority decision over the outstanding offences.

