Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri Currently in London as Move to Crystal Palace Draws Near

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri looks to be nearing a move to Crystal Palace as it has been reported that the 35-year-old Brazilian is currently in London negotiating a move to the Eagles.

Manager Roy Hodgson has been keeping tabs on the out-of-contract Cavalieri as he searches for reinforcements between the sticks. Palace are having to wait until the summer to complete the signing of Vicente Guaita from Getafe, and in the meantime they only have one fit first-team goalkeeper after Julian Speroni picked up a knee injury.

Cavalieri could prove to be the short-term solution for Palace's goalkeeping woes. The proposed move seems to be gaining momentum after Globo Esporte reported Hector Werlang claimed that the Brazilian is already in London:

Diego Cavalieri está em Londres. Goleiro interessa ao Crystal Palace. Negociação em andamento ainda. #geflu — Hector Werlang (@hectorwerlang) February 14, 2018

Werlang states that Cavalieri is interested in a move to Palace, and is in London to negotiate the deal. An agreement is yet to be made and negotiations are ongoing.

Hodgson worked briefly with Cavalieri at Liverpool when he took charge of the Reds in 2010. Cavalieri was brought to Anfield in 2008 from Palmieras for a reported fee of £3m. While he made no Premier League appearances for Liverpool, he made ten appearances for the Reds in cup competitions and kept four clean sheets.

Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

Most recently Cavalieri has been playing for Fluminese, where he has made over 200 appearances. In 2012 he won the Brasileiro title, and was selected for the league's team of the year. Fluminese released Cavalieri at the end of 2017, citing his big wages as the reason his contract was terminated.

At 35-years-old Cavalieri is reaching the end of his career. But with international experience and many club-level appearances under his belt, he could provide suitable cover for Wayne Hennessey as Palace look to ensure their Premier League survival.