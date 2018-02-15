Frank Lampard Credits 2 Unsung Liverpool Heroes in Porto as Mane & Salah Steal the Headlines

It was another terrific night for Liverpool as the Reds all but confirmed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a dominating display over Porto.

Liverpool scored five away from home against a sorry Porto team where the usual suspects stole the show. Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick while Mohamed Salah bagged his 30th goal of the season with a Messi-esque finish.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was on punditry duty for BT Sport, and was sure to give special mention to two Liverpool stars whose performances went under the radar as Mane and Salah stole all the headlines.

Firstly, he gave credit for another superb performance from Roberto Firmino, who also bagged a goal on the night. But it was not just his goal scoring ability Lampard was impressed with:

"Firmino, who we spoke about before the game, his all-round game is incredible," said Lampard (via Give Me Sport). "All three of them are incredible [Salah, Mane, Firmino] but I have to give a special mention for someone who doesn't catch the eye as much as the others. But he was brilliant."

Firmino has been a workhorse all over the pitch this season. While he is scoring a creating goals, he also puts in a defensive shift for his team: "We could have picked clip after clip of him coming back to midfield to win the ball," Lampard added.

Lampard also have mention to James Milner for his clever ball to tee-up Firmino for his goal: "Another special mention for James Milner here, because that could have been fizzed across the box or whipped across the six-yard box but no, he waits for Firmino and it's a clinical finish as well."

Liverpool continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes that the Reds' current trio of Mane, Firmino, and Salah is better than the old trio of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, and Raheem Sterling. The Reds have now scored 99 goals this season and show no signs of slowing down.