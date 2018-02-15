Liverpool are making attempts to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker before the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have already opened talks with Roma by means of an Italian intermediary and discussions are still at a very early stage.

Sky are also claiming that Jurgen Klopp's side made enquiries over the player last month with a view to engineering a transfer and the club are now hoping to convince the Serie A side to allow the stopper to join them in the summer.

Roma, though, rate their player as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and value him at €70m, a fee which would make him the world's most expensive player in his position if bought for.

Reports coming from Italy, however, are claiming that Roma are trying to sign Alisson to a new deal, with his goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo referring to him as the "Messi of goalkeepers."

"This guy is a phenomenon," Negrisolo said recently. "He is the number one of number ones."

The Reds, though, are understood to be keeping their options open and are monitoring four other stoppers across the European continent as they look to sign a world-class player to operate between the sticks.

German stopper Loris Karius appears to have ousted Simon Mignolet for now, having played out the 5-0 Champions League win against Porto on Wednesday. But Klopp is still in search of a replacement, with both of his keepers going through poor spells over the past two seasons.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also intent on recruiting new stoppers before next season, which could prove quite problematic for the Anfield outfit.