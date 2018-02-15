Man City Star Turns to Brazilian Legend Ronaldo in His Quest to Overcome Nightmare Knee Injury

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has reportedly sought advice from his fellow countryman and childhood hero Ronaldo, as he looks to find a way to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since New Year's Eve.

As reported by The Sun, Jesus' recovery process is taking longer than previously expected, and is yet to return to full training with the first team. However, the 20-year-old apparently met Ronaldo at a birthday party for Neymar in Paris, where he sought the advice of the footballing legend who also suffered from knee problems during his career.

Jesus also spoke candidly about his struggles recovering from injury, stating: "I’m better, every day better, recovering well. I have put it in my head that I have to recover well and not fast.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"The knee is a very complicated part - I’ve never had an injury there. I need to recover well, treat it well and take good care of myself so I can get back better than I was. I’m still a little scared. I think in a week I’ll spend more days hitting the ball, losing the fear.”





Jesus' injury certainly hasn't halted his side's rampant progression in the Premier League - as Pep Guardiola's men remain on top of the table, with a 16 gaps between them and their nearest rivals Manchester United in second. On the European front, City thrashed Basel 4-0 in their midweek Champions League tie, all but sealing their progression to the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has claimed that the likes of Jesus and Benjamin Mendy should return for the Citizens before the end of the season - with the latter having been ruled out since the end of September. City are still competing in all four major competitions, and will be eager to see their injured stars return to take the strain off their tireless regular starting players.



