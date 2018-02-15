Ostersund hosts Arsenal on Thursday in Leg 1 of their Round of 32 Europa League matchup.

The Gunners are coming off a 1–0 loss to Tottenham in the North London Derby. In the Premier League, Arsenal sits eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea but has hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League if it can win the Europa League competition, much like Manchester United a season ago.

Ostersund is coming off a 3–0 win over Trelleborg in the Svenska Cupen.

Leg 2 will be played the following Thursday on Feb. 22.

How to Watch

Game Time: Thursday, Feb. 15, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.