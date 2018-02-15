Santos Striker Prodigy Gabriel Barbosa Bemoans Inter & Benfica for Not Giving Him 'a Chance'

Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa has bemoaned Inter Milan and Benfica for not giving him a chance to showcase his ability, after making a goal-scoring return to the Brasileirao.

The Brazilian - known as Gabigol - netted on his return to Santos; in a draw against Ferroviaria on Saturday after departing from Inter. The Nerazzurri paid €25m to sign the forward in 2016, but he failed to make a single start in Serie A, scoring just once.

A loan spell at Portuguese giants Benfica also proved fruitless, with the 21-year-old registering only 13 minutes off the bench in his only Primeira Liga appearance.

Será que o @gabigol tá se sentindo em casa? Boa noite, nação santista! ⚪⚫❤ pic.twitter.com/5aKqtYpvXe — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) February 15, 2018

Upon returning to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on loan in January, Gabigol is now voicing his frustration with his previous managers and lack of playing time, claiming:

"I'm happy to be able to play again," Barbosa told Premium Sport (via FourFourTwo). "This is the important thing for every player and I didn't get the chance at my previous clubs, I was always overlooked.

"When I arrived at Inter the coach [Frank de Boer] told me that I would get a chance in the starting XI but with so many managerial changes, it never happened.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Lautaro Martinez's Father Claims Argentinian Star 'Turned Down Real Madrid' for Inter Move)

"The club was going through a troubled period and wanted more experienced players and this I understand. But they never gave me a run in the team to prove my abilities."