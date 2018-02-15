Santos Striker Prodigy Gabriel Barbosa Bemoans Inter & Benfica for Not Giving Him 'a Chance'

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa has bemoaned Inter Milan and Benfica for not giving him a chance to showcase his ability, after making a goal-scoring return to the Brasileirao. 

The Brazilian - known as Gabigol - netted on his return to Santos; in a draw against Ferroviaria on Saturday after departing from Inter. The Nerazzurri paid €25m to sign the forward in 2016, but he failed to make a single start in Serie A, scoring just once.

A loan spell at Portuguese giants Benfica also proved fruitless, with the 21-year-old registering only 13 minutes off the bench in his only Primeira Liga appearance.

Upon returning to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on loan in January, Gabigol is now voicing his  frustration with his previous managers and lack of playing time, claiming:

"I'm happy to be able to play again," Barbosa told Premium Sport (via FourFourTwo). "This is the important thing for every player and I didn't get the chance at my previous clubs, I was always overlooked.

"When I arrived at Inter the coach [Frank de Boer] told me that I would get a chance in the starting XI but with so many managerial changes, it never happened.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

"The club was going through a troubled period and wanted more experienced players and this I understand. But they never gave me a run in the team to prove my abilities."

