Wives of PSG's Key Men Slam Club Via Social Media as French Giants Fall to Defeat in Bernabeu

Paris Saint Germain are beginning to hate the prospect of playing football in Spain. Only last year they squandered an aggregate 4-0 lead over Barcelona and lost the second leg 6-1 at Camp Nou.

On Wednesday night they again threw away a lead in Spain, this time in the capital against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Leading 1-0 in the 33rd minute through an Adrien Rabiot goal the Ligue 1 giants went on to lose the game 3-1 courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and Marcelo striker.

If that wasn't bad enough the controversial omission of main men Thiago Silva and Angel Di María looked even more of a poor decision by Parisians boss Unai Emery.



When the lineups were announced confusion and anger spread throughout social media with many questioning the choice to leave out both of PSG's star South Americans. It was the wives of the two players that lead the criticism, both Jorgelina Cardoso and Belle Silva used Instagram to take aim at Unai Emery.

[#LDC🏆] Les femmes de Di Maria et de Thiago Silva critiquent les choix d’Emery sur Instagram pic.twitter.com/z1H0TAy7QA — Footballogue (@Footballogue) February 15, 2018

Di Maria’s wife outlined her husband's extra effort, goals and assists before sarcastically finishing: "But those who do not understand football are women. Go Paris!"



Thiago Silva's wife, on the other hand, simply expressed her bemusement at Unai Emery's tactics.

Neither player was brought off the bench as the Parisian giants conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes. They will be hoping to get revenge in the return fixture at Parc Des Princes on 6th March.