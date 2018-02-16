Former Liverpool Flop Iago Aspas Linked With Big Money Switch to Chinese Super League

Celta Vigo star and former Liverpool flop Iago Aspas could be the subject of a big money move to China before the end of the month, with the Spanish forward reportedly a target for Beijing Guoan.

Speculation in Spain suggests that while Beijing, who completed a move worth up to €73m for Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu last month, are primarily targeting Jonathan Viera at Las Palmas.

But at the same time, it is claimed that the Chinese Super League club have identified Aspas as an alternative and have approached the player's agent as result, although there is not thought to be a formal offer on the table as yet.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Aspas, who has scored 15 goals in 22 La Liga appearances this season - more than Cristiano Ronaldo (11) and Antoine Griezmann (8), is suggested to be reluctant. That is because he apparently believes staying in Spain will serve him better in his quest to go to the World Cup.

30-year-old Aspas played six times for his country in 2017 and was part of the most recent Spanish squad for the friendlies against Russia and Costa Rica in November.

The Chinese transfer window will remain open until 28th February, with the 2018 season set to begin a few days later. It will then open again for four weeks on 18th June.