Former Premier League Target & Spain International Jonathan Viera Set to Join Beijing Guoan

Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera looks set to be the latest player to make the switch to the Chinese Super League, as Marca report a €25m fee has been agreed with Beijing Guoan.

2i-year-old Viera, who was linked with Swansea City, Newcastle United and Burnley and has one senior cap for the Spanish national team, looks set to agree a contract worth around €6m a year, after previously stating that he "can not say no to the offer they are giving me."

The talented midfielder originally signed with Las Palmas in 2008 and had spells at Valencia and Standard Liege, before returning to Las Palmas in 2015 for just €900,000.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

Both the player and the Spanish club's president have both previously confirmed the offer on the table and with the opportunity to almost treble his wages at the Beijing club, the player is reportedly keen to complete the deal.





The final decision will rest with Las Palmas however, as despite the reported fee being almost double the club-record amount they received from Swansea City for Roque Mesa in the summer, they may be reluctant to let a key player leave when sitting 18th in Spain's top-flight and likely heading towards an end of season relegation battle.

Club president Miguel Angel Ramirez.has been quoted as saying the situation is 'delicate' and called the Chinese club's offer to Viera as 'outrageous'.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Marca claims Viera has already booked his ticket to China, and while Las Palmas face Sevilla on Saturday it could be his final appearance for the Canary Islanders, if he has not already departed.





It was reported earlier in January that Newcastle and Burnley were eyeing up moves for the goalscoring playmaker, while Swansea registered an interest last summer.

Viera's prospective team Beijing Guoan already signed Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu from La Liga this year and brought fellow Spaniard Jonathan Soriano to the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.