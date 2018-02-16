Robert Snodgrass Hoping for Second Chance at West Ham United Following Aston Villa Loan

Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass is ready to take a second chance at parent club West Ham chance, if it comes along.

A report from the Evening Standard has denied claims that West Ham and Aston Villa would both be happy to turn Snodgrass' loan at Villa Park into a permanent deal this summer.

⚒️ Robert Snodgrass ready to give his all for West Ham should David Moyes hand second chance | ✍️ @JackRosser_ https://t.co/5q334OLMmk — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 16, 2018

Joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, and signed a three-and-a-half year deal at London Stadium.

Having fallen out of favour with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic, the 30-year-old Scot was deemed surplus to requirements and joined Championship Aston Villa on a season-long loan back in August.

Snodgrass hit the ground running at Villa, and his performances under Steve Bruce prompted West Ham fans to express their desire to see the wide man recalled to east London.

Indeed, the Standard report that current West Ham boss David Moyes looked into the possibility of recalling Snodgrass in January. However, a recall failed to materialise and Snodgrass will remain at Villa until the end of the season.

A decision on Snodgrass' West Ham future beyond the summer is completely in the hands of West Ham. The Scotland international is ready to take his 'second chance' at West Ham, if he is handed one by Moyes in the summer.

Having scored six goals and assisted a further nine so far this term, Snodgrass has picked up six Man of the Match awards and will look to build momentum with his performances in order to return to West Ham and catch the eye of Moyes during pre-season training.