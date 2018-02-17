Alan Pardew Admits Uncertainty Over West Brom Future After Senior Shake Up at the Hawthorns

Alan Pardew admitted that he has doubts over his future as West Bromwich Albion boss following a tumultuous week for the Baggies.

Chairman John Williams and Chief Executive Martin Goodman were relieved of their duties this week, and Pardew admits that these major departures have left him uncertain of his own job security at the Premier League's bottom club.

Pardew sys Sturridge has a hamstring injury that will "probably keep him out of the next two games." — Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) February 16, 2018

"If your chairman and your financial director have been moved on you can't be certain of your job, you just have to try and do your job," Pardew told Sky Sports ahead of West Brom's FA Cup tie with Southampton this weekend.

"That's what I'll try and do. I'm an experienced manager and I'll try and use my experience to get us out of this situation. I'm confident that we're going to put the performances in that give us a chance to do that."

Pardew confessed to being 'disappointed' with the manner of Williams and Goodman's sudden sackings, but said that he would attempt to move on with the help of new CEO Mark Jenkins.

"They're good people and I was disappointed if I'm honest," said the Baggies boss. "The club made that call and now we have a new CEO, I met him and we're going to move forward hopefully together.

"John and Martin did a terrific job while they were here. Now we move on. In my world that happens a lot, in theirs not so much."

West Brom’s warm-weather training camp in Barcelona gets worse. Turns out Alan Pardew had his wallet and mobile nicked the night before Taxi-Gate.. #wba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 16, 2018

The other big news to come out of the Hawthorns this week was the story that four senior players were questioned by Spanish police after stealing a taxi in Barcelona.

Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill apologised for the incident, and West Brom are now conducting an enquiry to decide whether disciplinary action should be taken.