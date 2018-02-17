Antonio Candreva's Agent Reveals Inter Star Came Close to Joining Chelsea Last Year

Federico Pastorello, the agent of Inter winger Antonio Candreva has revealed the Italy international came close to joining Chelsea in January last year, after admitting the 30-year-old could be set for a move this summer.

Candreva joined Inter from Lazio in 2016 where he quickly earned the attention of a host of Premier League clubs after impressing at San Siro, leading to speculation of another move in quick succession.

A move did not eventuate but the winger was once again rumoured to be on his way out of the club in January, but his agent Pastorello admitted it could have played out differently had a deal to Stamford Bridge not collapsed last year.





He told Rai Sport, via Football Italia: “He was very close to joining Chelsea in January 2017, but he had only just been signed by Inter, so it wasn’t really plausible.





“The transfer market is closed now, so let’s see what happens at the end of the season.

“He was very happy when he arrived at Inter, as it was the team he most wanted to play for and still feels that enthusiasm today. We hope the team can emerge from this difficult moment."

Candreva has played a key role in Inter's season to date, notching eight assists to help guide the club to third place in Serie A. However, his agent claims a move might be forced in the summer should Inter once again fail to qualify for the Champions League - in what would be their first appearance since season 2011/12.

He added: "We're waiting for the end of the season. If they finish in the top four, I think he’ll be happy to remain and finally play in the Champions League.”

