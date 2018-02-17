Barcelona and Spain Legend Xavi Sets One Month Timeline on His Retirement Decision

Al Sadd star Xavi will decide whether or not he wants to retire from football over the next month.

Xavi played for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015, appearing 767 times and scoring 85 goals. His list of trophies won at the club stretches long, winning La Liga eights times and securing four Champions League titles, as well as winning a lot more in his almost two decades at the club.

The midfielder called time on his stay at the Camp Nou in 2015 when he left the club to join Al Sadd in Qatar. His success has continued with his new club, making 67 outings and netting 18 times. In 2017, he won three trophies, including the: Emir of Qatar Cup, Qatar Crown Prince Cup and Sheikh Jassim Cup.

However, the 38-year-old could be coming to the end of his career. He revealed last year that he planned to quit his playing days at the end of the season.





But according to Sport English, the Spaniard will spend time over the next month deciding whether he should retire from the sport or continue for another season.





He is apparently not keen on the idea of giving up his playing career but will not rush any decision on the matter. A number of factors could influence his decision, one of which will be how his body feels. The Qatari government have offered the FIFA World Cup winner the opportunity to play until he decides he no longer wishes to.

Xavi will make a decision on retirement within the next month https://t.co/ME5Fu8etjv — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) February 16, 2018

There are also hopes that he will continue to be linked to Qatar after he retires and they would like him to take his initial steps towards coaching in the country.





Xavi could play for Al Sadd at least until December depending on how they progress in the Asian Champions League.