Chelsea Star Willian Reveals What He Said to Unnerve Hull City's Penalty Taker David Meyler

By 90Min
February 17, 2018

Chelsea star Willian has revealed what he said to unnerve Hull City midfielder David Meyler just before the Irishman took his penalty - which he missed - during the Blues 4-0 win over the Tigers Friday night.

Willian opened the scoring with just two minutes played, and by half-time the Blues had the game sewn up as they led 4-0. 

During the second period Hull were rewarded a penalty, which Meyler missed, and Willian has revealed what he said to the Irishman before he took the penalty, as quoted by the Metro.

"I told him 'no pressure, no pressure!"

"I told him 'you’re going to lose' and 'you’re gonna make a mistake,' and he said 'shut up, shut up!'"

It wasn't just Willian however who had a hand in helping goalkeeper Willy Caballero keeping out the penalty, as Olivier Giroud pointed out correctly to the ex-Manchester City man which side to dive to as Meyler began his run up to take the spot-kick.

Up next for Chelsea is their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and after a stunning display on Friday night the Blues will head into the game full of confidence that they can beat the best that La Liga has to offer.

