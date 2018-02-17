Jose Mourinho 'Holds Hour Long Meeting' With Paul Pogba Amid Reports of Old Trafford Rift

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held an hour long intervention with Paul Pogba this week to clear-the-air following a run of poor form which has seen the pairs relationship dominate the headlines.

The United boss dismissed all suggestions that a rift existed between Pogba and himself, simply stating the France international has not been playing to his full potential as of late.

In order to ensure the air was clear the pair met at United's Carrington base for an hour on Tuesday to discuss Pogba's form and his best position in the side after he was substituted at both Newcastle and Tottenham, and relegated to the bench against Huddersfield - as per the Daily Mail.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

United sources have claimed that Pogba's 'nose has been put out of joint' by the blockbuster arrival of Alexis Sanchez last month, where he is also unhappy playing alongside Nemanja Matic in a 4-2-3-1 formation.





Pogba is said to prefer the role he played with Juventus on the left-hand side of a 4-3-3 as it afforded him freedom on the field which he is not experiencing under Mourinho, reportedly leading him to regret rejoining United in 2016.

Claims Mourinho denied, he said: "Paul accepts he has not been playing well but that's all. It's a big lie that our relationship is not good, that we don't communicate, that we don't agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

Pogba and Mourino just need to meet each other halfway. Pogba is capable of performing in a three and Mouirnho shouldn't always play a two. Both need to adapt. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 16, 2018

"Say what we all know in the last couple of matches: he didn't play well. Period. End of story. Now it's my problem and Paul's to improve his performance level."

With Mourinho's public treatment of Pogba earning worldwide attention, reports have emerged that the 24-year-old may look to take his football elsewhere. But his next destination will not be Real Madrid, according to Guillem Balague.

Not at this point yet but if it ever came down to keeping one of Pogba or Mourinho it wouldn't even be close. Pogba every time. — United Rant (@unitedrant) February 16, 2018

The Spanish football expert told Sky Sports: "Regarding Pogba, a leak to French publication L'Equipe suggested he wants a different position on the pitch to improve his performances.

"When reports like that emerge, don't be surprised that reports claiming Real Madrid want him soon follow. But they don't, they do not have the money to finance such a deal after they buy their main targets this summer.

"Perhaps more importantly, Real president Florentino Perez does not view him as a target."

"I will tell you an interesting story about Pogba and Real Madrid. When he decided to leave Manchester United he was offered to Real Madrid B for €100,000.

"The coach of the team at the time told Florentino: 'Bring him to me when he cost €100m'. Well, Pogba does cost more than that now, but he is not the player they want for next season," he added.