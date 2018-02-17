Torino vs Juventus Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Juventus will be looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment - when they let a two-goal lead slip against Tottenham in the Champions League - as they prepare to face Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping to forget the calamitous second half display against Spurs, as all their focus now will be on closing the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli.

The Bianconeri have won each of their last eight games in Serie A, shipping just one goal during that time. However, they come up against an in-form side in Torino, who are unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Here's everything you'll need to know ahead of the Turin derby.



Classic Encounter







Torino 0-1 Juventus (2007)



GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

The 179th Turin derby saw thrills and emotion right until the dying seconds of the game as a last minute David Trezeguet goal gave the Bianconeri all three points in this classic encounter.

The build up before the game saw rival fans fight outside the stadium, which involved around 40 people, causing the game to be delayed by over an hour.

The derby looked to be headed to a scoreless draw, but Trezeguet was there to score a dramatic stoppage time winner, sending all the Juve players into a frenzy, and ultimately earning Claudio Ranieri's side three points.

Key Battle







Andrea Belotti v Giorgio Chiellini

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Although Andrea Belotti hasn't yet hit the levels he was playing at last season, in which he scored 28 goals, Giorgio Chiellini will need to be cautious of his Italian counterpart as Belotti is always capable of inflicting damage on any defence.



The Italian striker has two goals in his last four games against Juve and is somewhat unpredictable in his play. If Chiellini wants to extend their run of five consecutive Serie A clean sheets, then he'll need to be on his A-game to stop the potent striker.

Team News

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Andrea Barzagli has been struggling with an injured calf, but he could return in time for the derby at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Defender Benedikt Howedes remains a doubt after struggling with an injured thigh. Meanwhile,

Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi will continue their stint on the sideline.

Torino boss Walter Mazzarri heads into the clash with no new injury concerns.

Prediction

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Juventus will be desperate for three points as they look to seize the chance to close the gap on leaders Napoli.

It is worth noting that Juve have won six of the past seven encounters between the two sides and if that's anything to go by, then the expectancy looks to be nothing other than a Bianconeri victory.

However, that's not to say that Torino won't prove to be a test for Allegri's men, as they've only been beaten once in the past 14 Serie A matches, showing that they are a tough nut to crack.

The proficiency of the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic could prove to be the difference on the day.

Score Prediction: Torino 1-3 Juventus

