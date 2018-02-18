AC Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Tells Striker Cutrone to 'Find a Beautiful Girlfriend & Make Love'

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has advised in-form striker Patrick Cutrone to "find a beautiful girlfriend and make love".





The 20-year-old has impressed in the absence of injured forward Nikola Kalinic, scoring four goals in his last four games.





Cutrone's goal in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over Ludogorets took his tally for the season to 13, but Gattuso has warned that he cannot get carried away.

💬 #Gattuso: "We are taking it easy on #Cutrone. He must not get distracted by the fact that he is the youngest player in #ACMilan's history to score that many goals. He has to work and to rest. I hope he finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love"#MilanSampdoria — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 17, 2018

"We are taking it easy on Cutrone. He must not get distracted by the fact that he is the youngest player in Milan's history to score that many goals," he said - quoted by Goal.

"He has to work and to rest. I hope he finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love."

Cutrone's performances have earned widespread praise, and former Milan defender Luca Antonini has made clear his admiration for the youngster.





"He is proving that he deserves a starting spot within Milan's lineup. He is young and the club certainly have to give him a shot," said Antonini prior to the Ludogorets game.

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

"Milan heavily invested on players like Kalinic and Andre Silva but it's Cutrone who is in top shape. He only needs one ball and he scores.

"He is so young so it's not the moment to compare him to other past players but he reminds a lot of Pippo Inzaghi."

Cutrone is expected to keep his place in Gattuso's side for Sunday's crucial Serie A clash with Sampdoria, who currently sit three points clear of Milan in sixth place.