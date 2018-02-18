David de Gea Composes Questionable Tweet Following Manchester United's FA Cup VAR Incident

Manchester United defeated Huddersfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup in what seemed like a rather routine victory. Nonetheless, this fixture wasn't short of controversy following a VAR decision which cancelled out Juan Mata's goal - causing goalkeeper David de Gea to tweet about the incident.

The Spanish goalkeeper didn't feature in the match as some of the squad was rotated, however, the Manchester United player didn't hesitate to make a comment on social media (101 Great Goals).

😳 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 17, 2018

The tweet consisted of a surprised emoticon and doesn't contain any offensive language, therefore, it is unlikely that the Spanish shot stopper will receive any reprimand for this. Despite this, it's a rather cheeky act to say the least.

However, De Gea is not the only player to take to social media regarding the VAR decision. Juan Mata, whose goal was overruled by the VAR decision, also jumped on the bandwagon.

Your face when you meet Mr. VAR for the first time in your career 😂😏 pic.twitter.com/Iv2ilJkrtH — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 17, 2018

Although it's good to see that footballers are adopting a personality outside football via social media, there have been a few occasions where sensitive comments made on social media have caused great ramifications for the players.

Key examples of this include Andre Gray, where his old tweets containing homophobia were unearthed resulting in a ban. In addition to this, Everton defender Mason Holgate has been investigated by the FA in regard to tweets he sent years before his playing career.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although it's unlikely that De Gea will receive a ban, the Spanish keeper may be wary. Despite this, the Red Devils keeper will be looking ahead to Manchester United's next fixture, as they take on Sevilla in the first knockout round of this year's Champions League.