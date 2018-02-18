David Wagner 'Delighted' With His Players' Performance Despite FA Cup Defeat Against Man Utd

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was full of admiration for his players after they put up a valiant display against Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Terriers slipped to a 2-0 defeat following Romelu Lukaku's brace, but despite the result, Wagner's side put in a top-class team performance in front of a raucous crowd at the John Smith's Stadium.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Wagner was full of praise for his players combative approach to their task.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I am delighted about the whole performance over 90 minutes. The players never gave up, they always tried, we wanted to press them and be in their face. Nothing really went in our favour and Manchester United showed their quality in two situations.



"This is another game which gives the dressing room a lift. A great performance against Manchester United and we will always be focused on our performances. We are in a very good moment, even if we lost today."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The German felt his team had controlled proceedings for much of the 90 minutes, though admitted his side had perhaps lifted expectations after such a positive outing.



"Next we have West Brom and we will try everything to perform like we have today. The biggest problem for the players is they have shown the performance bar that we like to confirm every single game."



Wagner also criticised the VAR system, which controversially ruled out a Juan Mata goal on the stroke of half-time, suggesting the use of technology took the emotion out of football.

Either the Huddersfield groundsman was drunk when he marked the pitch or VAR's line drawing software has serious issues. #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/B7O9hnz0Ul — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) February 17, 2018

"When the referee made his decision, however the decision will be I don't like it.

"Yes, the decision went in our favour but this VAR for me kills the emotion of the game. This is why I don't like it but I am not the person who makes the decision."