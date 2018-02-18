Leicester Official Spotted at Benfica Amid Talk of Foxes Trying to Sign 2 Players From Lisbon Side

Leicester City are thought to be back in the hunt for Benfica's Andre Almeida, following links which surfaced during the transfer window last month.

The former Premier League champions are still keen on adding pieces to their struggling side and according to Record (H/T Sport Witness), they could be ready to set transfer works in motion over the in-demand Benfica right-back.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

Per Sport Witness, the Foxes weren't willing to pay anything over €5m for the player, a fee way lower than the Portuguese side's €15m valuation.

Leicester had also been linked with a move for 24-year-old midfielder Rafa Silva.

The Premier League side were hoping to land the player on a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, but deals for both players fell through.

Silva's career as a Benfica player hasn't exactly taken off since his move from Braga in 2016, but the wide man could see a resurgence with another move in the coming summer.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Record claim that an official from Leicester was present when Benfica beat Boavista 4-0 in Primeira Liga competition on Saturday. The players in question did feature and displayed good performances, with O Jogo also reporting similarly.

Scouts from Manchester United, AS Roma, Metz and Lens were reported as being in attendance as well, with the aim of taking notes regarding Almeida.

The Foxes, meanwhile, have booked a place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2012, having beaten Sheffield United 1-0 in the 5th round of the tournament on Friday.

This leaves them with a match-up against current Premier League champions Chelsea, who do look to be turning the corner after a very poor period.