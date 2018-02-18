Liverpool is set to hand flying winger Sadio Mane a bumper new deal as a reward for a dazzling display against Porto in midweek - a performance which serves as a crescendo to his stint at the club so far.

The Senegal international has proven to be a terrific signing for the Reds since moving from Southampton in 2016, and is without doubt one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Mane's current deal takes him up until 2021, but as reported by the Mirror, Liverpool intend to offer an extension to the player with increased wages.

The club are determined not to let any more of their best players be poached, after Philippe Coutinho was eventually and reluctantly sold to Barcelona in January, and so they will move to give the player ever reason to remain at the football club with a bumped new deal.

Mane currently pockets an £80,000-a-week basic salary at Anfield, but such has been the inflation of the market recently, the 25-year-old can probably expect that to approximately double.

It is thought that the club also want to negotiate fresh terms with superstar Mohamed Salah at some point, but would like to sort out Mane first since he has been at the club longer.

Mane's treble against Porto takes him up to 12 goals for the season in all competitions now, and it has helped Liverpool all but secure a safe passage through to the Champions League quarter-finals.