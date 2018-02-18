Phil Jagielka Admits He's Impressed With How Well New Teammates Have Settled at Everton

Everton Captain Phil Jagielka has expressed his delight with how Everton's January additions, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun, have settled in at the club.

The Blues are currently engaged in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, which Jagielka has attributed to aiding the duo's welcoming into the club, especially off the pitch.

Speaking to EvertonTV, the 35-year-old defender confirmed: “They [Tosun and Walcott] have settled in pretty easily. I’ve spoken to both of them about it.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Theo’s just moving his family and getting them settled, which is always the hardest thing. But, on the pitch, he’s hit the ground running, scored a couple of goals, got an assist, and it’s the same with Cenk."

While the Turkish forward is yet to open his account for the Merseyside club, Jagielka has still been encouraged by his quick adjustment to life at Everton.

⚡️ | Some smart finishing over in Dubai ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xgfX2E8ohl — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2018

He continued: “He’s obviously not had as much game time but he’s settled in really well, speaks very good English and seems like one of the boys straight away.

“When you’ve got such a big squad, it’s difficult for everyone to spend time together. That might sound odd because we see each other every day but normally there’s not much downtime after training and everyone has different routines."

Road to Recovery: Leighton Baines Hands Everton Injury Boost & Hints at Possible Return to First... @thomp1987 https://t.co/yfooQVIiwL — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) February 17, 2018

“Obviously coming away together forces your hand in that way and it’s good to sit with different people round the breakfast table, the lunch table… when we’re not training we’ve got lads on the beach swimming, playing games, listening to different types of music. It just means everyone can settle in a lot easier.”