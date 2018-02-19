90min EXCLUSIVE: Joe Gomez Lifts the Lid on His England Debut & Names the Best Player He's Faced

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez has revealed how he felt during his England debut, having been surprisingly subbed on as a result of an injury to Phil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to 90min, the 20-year-old told of his surprise at being chosen to go on and play against the world champions at such short notice and his emotions regarding that decision.

When asked if he was ready for his surprise England debut off the bench, Gomez said: Not quite! I think Keano (Michael Keane) was warming up instead of me so I sort of just assumed he's gonna come on, and then Steve (Holland) was like 'Joe, warm up' and I think I done one sprint and I was back in.

"It was kind of quick but in a way that helped because there was no time to think."

Following on from his composed display against the Germans, Gareth Southgate opted to give Gomez a chance from the first whistle in the Three Lions' next friendly against Brazil, where the former Charlton man would have his abilities put to the test by the likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

Rather than being daunted by the task at hand, Gomez put in a man of the match display as England earned another 0-0 draw against tough opposition, a game which the 20-year-old won't forget in a hurry.

Gomez said: "For me personally it was an amazing experience and one that I was grateful for. I didn't really think about it too much after the game, obviously I was happy and just grateful to be in an environment like that and play against the likes of Brazil and Germany. They don't get much better so it was amazing for me. It's something I won't forget."

When asked on how he felt facing the most expensive player in footballing history in Neymar, the Liverpool man replied reassuringly, and fairly so given the accomplished nature at which he dealt with one of the best players in the world.

The 20-year-old said: "I knew it was gonna be tough but it helped me, I had to stay on my toes and be ready. I'd say so (that Neymar is the best player he's played against). From what he showed on the pitch, his whole aura, the things he done with the ball and his body. Straight away you could identify his ability.

"Obviously when he (Neymar) picks up the ball, he's confident and he'll face you up and try and take you on. You just gotta stay focused and not listen to the external influences."