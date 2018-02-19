Abdoulaye Doucoure Enjoying Premier League Spotlight as He Eyes World Cup Call Up

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure admits he's enjoying being in the spotlight after a run of impressive performances, amidst reports of a France international call up.

The 25-year-old midfielder is enjoying another fine season at Vicarage Road, having already scored seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

While the former Rennes man is starting to gain recognition from Europe's top clubs - with Tottenham and Arsenal reportedly interested - it may not be long before he gains international recognition.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The World Cup is fast approaching, and Doucoure is certainly hitting form at the right time with Didier Deschamps scouting for late additions to his squad.

Whilst many players tend to play down their form to the press, Doucoure believes he is fully deserving of the praise he is currently receiving.





Speaking to FranceFootball regarding his time at his former club Rennes, Doucoure admitted he put in the hard work at the French club however believes he didn't get the praise he felt he deserved.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He said: "We never really talked about myself. At one point, it is true that I was also expecting this recognition. I knew I was doing a good job, but it was not emphasised enough. It's nice to talk a little about myself."

He has settled into life in the Premier League very quickly with many experts claiming he is one of the best players outside of the top six teams, and whilst he admitted playing in the Premier League has helped propel his popularity, he felt his style of play suits that of the English top flight.

He added: "The success on the field, but also the fact of playing in the Premier League and having different observers of your game.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"It changes the situation. With my style of play, my physical abilities, it is surely the league that suits me best. The intensity in the game did not surprise me, with the matches being played at 200mph."

Doucoure will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form in order to grab the attention of the French selectors, and will get the chance to put in another strong performance when Watford host Everton on Saturday.