Arsenal Officially Announce 'Record' Extension of Shirt Partnership With Emirates

Arsenal and Emirates have announced a five-year extension to their shirt partnership, which has seen the airline's name featured on Gunners kits and attire since 2006.

The new deal, extended to 2024, has been described by the club as 'record breaking' and is therefore set to 'significantly' exceed the £30m it is currently worth to Arsenal each year. Emirates branding will continue to be seen on all Arsenal kits and training wear until that time.

We've signed a club record-breaking sponsorship deal to extend our partnership with @emirates https://t.co/lIJHLNMQbM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 19, 2018

Arsenal will fly on Emirates planes for pre-season tours, and as part of a separate agreement in 2012 their home stadium will bear the name until at least 2028.

"Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport," Ivan Gazidis told the club's official website.

"This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship. Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world," he added.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Emirates is a great partner for Arsenal - a world-class brand with a truly global reach. The airline plays a significant role in our ambitions to extend our influence and following around the world.

"The new deal, extending our shirt partnership until 2024, underlines how much both organisations value and benefit from the relationship."

The news comes just two days after the Daily Telegraph reported that Arsenal are looking into finding a sleeve sponsor ahead of next season to rivals the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, both earning around £8m extra each year thanks to the new initiative.





(You may also be interested in 'Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Hits Back at Critics Following Controversial Comments About AFTV')