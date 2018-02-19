Besiktas President Offers Cenk Tosun Lifeline at Old Club as Star Struggles to Settle at Everton

Everton's new signing Cenk Tosun is welcome back at former club Besiktas at any time, according to the Turkish club's president, as rumours persist that the striker has failed to settle on Merseyside.

The 26-year-old Turkish star, who cost the Toffees £27m just last month, has yet to impress new boss Sam Allardyce and has played just 143 of football for his new side.

Allardyce has even dropped his new centre forward to the substitutes bench in recent games, suggesting the German-born front man needs time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Meanwhile, Besiktas vice-president Ahmet Nur Cebi has come out and reassured Tosun would be welcome back at his former club. However, he also admitted the striker is happy in the Premier League for now when speaking to Turkish news outlet HaberTurk (via Turkish Football).

He said: “I think he’s happy now, but at Besiktas, our doors are always open to him. “I would love him to come back in the future. And I think at one stage of his career, he will want a return to Besiktas because we have a brilliant atmosphere here, and players want to play for this shirt again.”

Despite his tough start, he recently told the Liverpool Echo that he's focusing on becoming the first choice striker at Goodison Park rather than returning to Turkey.





He said: “I’ve zero interest going back to Turkey at this point. Yes I’m a Besiktas fan, but I’ll never return to them without fighting and achieving things in Everton. That’s not me. I’ll show everyone in England who is Cenk Tosun."

Tosun will be hoping to work his way back into the starting 11 soon, and may get his chance when Everton travel to Watford on Saturday.