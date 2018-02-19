Burnley Star Midfielder Steven Defour in Favour of Clarets Contract Extension Ahead of World Cup

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is very happy at the Premier League side and would be in favour of signing a longer deal, reports Burnley Express.

The 29-year-old Belgian moved to Turf Moor in the summer of 2016. After a tough first season, with minimal first team appearances, the midfielder has had a much more positive second year at the club. Defour has nailed down his place in the first team, starting every Premier League match before he picked up a nasty knee injury in January.

The former Anderlecht star has shone for the Lancashire side this season and played a big part in their impressive start to this years campaign. Defour is reportedly very happy in Burnley and feels part of a team, more so than ever before.

“He is playing in the biggest league in the world, in a team where, for the first time, he feels like it is a real team, where everyone fights for each other, and he feels really appreciated," said Defour's representative, Christian Pala.

Pala believes that Defour would be very keen on signing a new deal to keep him at a Turf Moor past his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2019.

“Steven is happy at Burnley, he had a good season until the injury, and if the club offers a new contract, and everyone can find an agreement, why not?" said Pala.

He believes it is down to the confidence that has been restored in the midfielder and the fact that he is settled at Burnley that has resulted in this positive turn around in the Belgian's career.

“The difference between last year and this is he is now a key player, playing every week, getting more confidence. And he understands more the club and how the manager works.

“He has all the things he needs,” expressed Pala.

He also appears confident that a deal can be agreed to extend the 29-year-olds stay in Burnley.

“Steven is happy, but this will probably be his last big contract so everything has to fit.

“I don’t think it will be difficult if everybody understands which way we want to go, and the club wants to go," said Pala.

Defour's recent run of good form, something Pala praises Burnley boss Sean Dyche for, has also led to him getting back into the Belgium national squad. And with the World Cup coming up this summer the player will want to make a speedy recovery from the knee surgery he has just under-gone, and prove himself ahead of the tournament in Russia.