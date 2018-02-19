Claudio Marchisio's Wife Hits Out at Juventus Coach Max Allegri Via Social Media

Roberta Sinopoli, Claudio Marchisio’s wife, has hit out at Juventus boss Max Allegri and accused him of lacking respect via her Instagram account.

The midfielder has spent his entire career with the Bianconeri having come through the youth ranks, but has struggled for game-time this season having made a total of just six Serie A appearances - despite the fact that Juve are lacking midfield options with Blaise Matuidi injured and Sami Khedira struggling for fitness.

The 32-year-old remained on the bench in Sunday's 1-0 derby victory over Torino, much to the apparent anger of his wife who wrote via Instagram: “Tolerance reaches the line of reciprocal respect, but once it is past that, it is transformed.”





The line is a quote from Italian writer Gianni Errera, however, it was interpreted by many as a dig at the Juventus coach.





According to reports in Italy, Juve are already preparing to replace the 32-year-old midfielder in the summer with the club preparing a double midfield swoop for Atlanta's Bryan Cristante and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Marchisio, on the other hand, was rumoured to be heading to the MLS in January. Although a move never transpired, the 32-year-old could well decide to leave his hometown club in the summer in return for regular playing time and a decent wage.

MLS and the Canadian side Montreal Impact currently look the favourites to secure his signature, nevertheless, with his contract running down and Juve keen to get rid, the Italian international could yet be eyed as a worthwhile cheap addition by clubs in Europe.