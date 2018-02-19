Ex-Swansea Striker Bafetimbi Gomis Collapses During Galatasaray Match But Carries on Playing

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis fainted whilst playing for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Liga after just six minutes.





However, the Frenchman was unbelievably allowed to resume playing, despite appearing to lose consciousness, after being checked over by the medical team.

The scare occurred in the seventh minute of the game as Gomis fell to his knees before eventually collapsing to the ground just as the players were lining up for a Galatasaray corner. After returning to the pitch, Gomis went on to play the full 90 minutes in a game that Galatasaray lost 2-1.



However, this is not the first time the 32-year-old has collapsed.

Whilst playing for Swansea, he collapsed against Tottenham in 2015 and left the pitch on a stretcher after fainting once again in the sixth minute in a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Gomis suffers from vasovagal attacks, which has previously caused him to lose consciousness three times at previous club Lyon, and once while he was training with the French national team in 2009.



Certain triggers such as stress or hot temperatures cause his heart rate to slow down, leading to a drop in blood pressure and him fainting when there is a lack of blood flowing to the brain. Generally, sufferers regain consciousness when they fall to the floor, as blood flow to the brain is restored.

Ufak bir rahatsızlıktı... Korkuttuğum için üzgünüm. Herşey yolunda merak etmeyin.

Kazanamadığımız için üzgünüm ancak sezon başındaki hedeflerimizinden dönmek yok, çalışmalara devam.

İlginiz ve alakanız için sonsuz teşekkürler.

Sizi seviyorum ❤💛 — Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) February 18, 2018

Gomis tweeted after the game translating to: A little discomfort... I'm sorry I scared you. Don't worry about everything. I'm sorry we can't win, but we don't have to return to our early-season targets, so keep working. Thank you infinitely for your interest and relevance. I love you ❤"

The Frenchman made 71 appearances for Swansea scoring only 17 goals, since joining Galatasaray he has proved vital for them. He has made 26 appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting five since his move in June 2017.