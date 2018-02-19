Former Spurs Flop Paulinho Sets Incredible La Liga Record During Barcelona Resurrection

Former Tottenham flop Paulinho has has set a record in La Liga only six months after signing for Spanish giants Barcelona.

In his short stint in Catalonia, the Brazilian is proving all the doubters wrong. It was only two and a half years ago when everyone thought that the now 29-year-old's career was over.





A disappointing spell in north London had led to a move to the financial wonders of China, making the switch to Guangzhou Evergrande, and from there on out it seemed that he would slowly see out his career earning a stupid amount of money for playing low quality football.

However, his summer move to Camp Nou - which was endorsed by Lionel Messi - proved to be a huge turning point, and Paulinho has been a revelation in La Liga this term. And according to the Sun, the midfielder has now broken a league record, after going 23 games on the bounce without losing.

He's played a prominent role in Barcelona's return to the top of La Liga, and Ernesto Valverde's men appear to be favourites to reclaim the title at the end of the season, after losing it to Real Madrid last summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Sitting seven points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid, the Catalans are yet to lose this campaign, and Paulinho himself has chipped in with eight goals - only Messi and Luis Suarez have scored more for the club since August.

After an incredible season, Paulinho is expected to be a started in Brazil's World Cup campaign, and the former Spurs flop looks set to continue to impress.