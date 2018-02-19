Injury to Key Juventus Star Fills Spurs Fans With Optimism Ahead Of Champions League Second Leg

Monday morning will have seen Tottenham fans heading into work with their respective tails between their legs after a disappointing FA Cup draw against Rochdale on Sunday. However, one particular match following on from this weekend will give Spurs a lot of optimism for their Champions League exploits.

Away from England, Serie A giants Juventus took on Torino - and while the Bianconeri still came away from the tie victorious, fans of the Old Lady had to witness their star striker in Gonzalo Higuain hobble off the pitch prematurely after a collision with Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Argentinian could be set to miss out on the second leg of Juventus' Champions League tie with Spurs.

Higuain was instrumental to Juventus against Tottenham in the first leg - scoring both of his side's goals to send Juventus 2-0, before they capitulated and allowed their opponents to walk away from the Allianz Stadium with a draw.

Speaking after the Torino match, Juventus boss Max Allegri gave an update on Higuain's fitness, as well as addressing Federico Bernadeschi's withdrawal towards the end of the match, but seems to remain calm ahead of their trip to London on March 7:

“Higuain received a bruise and we’ll evaluate him. Bernardeschi left in the final stretch but there shouldn’t be any problems." Allegri said, according to Black and White and Read All Over.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

”Starting Wednesday, we’ll regroup with everyone available, but in any event, the team is feeling well and they showed it today.”

However, there is one worry for Spurs. That comes in the return of three integral Juventus players, who all missed the match against Tottenham.

Paulo Dybala returned for the Serie A champions against Torino - featuring for half an hour after an injury lay off. So too did both Benedikt Howedes and Andrea Barzagli - who certainly make that famous defence seem even stronger