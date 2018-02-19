Leonardo Ulloa Reveals Keeping Brighton in the Premier League Would Mean More Than Foxes Title Win

Brighton and Hove Albion loan star Leonardo Ulloa as revealed keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League would mean more to him than winning the title with Leicester City in the 2015/16 campaign, as reported by the Argus.

The Argentinian striker, who was signed by the Foxes from Brighton in 2014, returned to the South coast on a short term loan in January after finding game time hard to come by at the King Power Stadium this season, and was quick to make his mark, scoring in a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Coventry City in order to set up a quarter final tie against Manchester United.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ulloa rejoined Brighton despite offers from elsewhere, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leganes and Celta Vigo all registering an interest in the Argentine forward.

However, he instead opted to return to the Amex Stadium, saying: "When I play here I feel different. Wearing this shirt it’s different for me. When I had all the options and this option it was easy to say I was coming here.





"I want to stay here for a long time now but we’ll see what happens. Leicester was a very nice time for me, wonderful in my career, but now I have to look forward.





"They’ve got Vardy, Iheanacho, Okazaki, Slimani, Musa, they have too many strikers. It’s so difficult to play there."





Ulloa's goal against Coventry was his first for Brighton since the Seagull's championship clash against Nottingham Forrest in May 2014.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking about the potential for his goals coring exploits to keep Brighton afloat, Ulloa said: "I hope for that. I came here for that, to try to help the team and score.





"I needed to play like this. It was a long time since I’ve played 90 minutes, maybe six or seven months. I need to play, I need some minutes. My fitness needs to be better.





"I have to train hard and be ready for when the gaffer needs me. It’s difficult when you don’t play for a long time."

Brighton's next game comes against Swansea City on Saturday, with both sides going head to head to avoid the drop to the Championship at the end of the season.