Lucas Moura Insists Tottenham Have What it Takes to Win the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura has stated he believes his new side have what it takes to win the Champions League.

The 25-year-old recorded his full debut during Spurs' 2-2 FA Cup draw with Rochdale on Sunday afternoon, in which he netted for the first time since his £24.5m move from Paris Saint-Germain last month.

However, despite their failings to get past the League One outfit, adding yet another game to an already busy schedule which will now see the north Londoners tackle five clashes in 15 days, it is one of those which has attracted the Brazilian's focus more than any: the Champions League return leg with Juventus.

Lucas was able to record just a solitary minute as Tottenham came from 2-0 down inside the Allianz Stadium to take the contest back to Wembley Stadium all square next month, but he believes, with his new teammates, Mauricio Pochettino's men have what it takes to go all the way.

“Every player wants to win trophies, to make history and I am here to make history with my new friends", the pacy attacker told the London Evening Standard.

"I believe that because we have a lot of quality, a great structure and I think we can dream with the Champions League.

“Why not? I gained a lot of experience at PSG and I think I can help Tottenham. The Champions League is the most difficult trophy, but we have the capacity to win it.”

Spurs welcome Juve to England on March 7, knowing a draw or better while conceding just one or less away goals would see them through to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2011.