Mauro Icardi's Knee Injury Adds to Inter Milan's Current Troubles

Inter Milan have had another bad weekend, suffering a two-nil defeat to 12th place Genoa. This leaves the Nerazzurri sitting fourth in Serie A, 18 points off league leaders Napoli.

With less than two weeks until the big derby game with AC Milan, there could be more bad news on the horizon. According to CalcioMercato, star player Mauro Icardi may not be fit for the game.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Inter Milan captain has suffered from a knee problem since his time at Sampdoria. Although recently it seemed the Argentinian may have overcome the recurring injury, he is reportedly a doubt for the Milan clash.

There was hope that the 25-year-old would make an appearance during Saturday's trip, but the striker was not fit to be part of the match day squad. Comments from the club claim that Icardi could be involved in this weekends game against Benevento, but it is rumoured that the medical team at the San Siro are concerned about the inflammation to his knee, reports Corriere della Sera.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Italian side could face losing their star striker altogether. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Argentinian's future at Inter, as the 25-year-old is eager to win trophies. With the owners unwilling to splash the cash to improve their squad in the summer, Icardi could be moving on.





Real Madrid, a side who definitely will be looking to improve their squad in the next transfer window, are reportedly interested in the Nerazzurri captain. And the Bernabeu could be the striker's next destination if Inter Milan decide to let their man go.



