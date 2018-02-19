Outlandish Spanish Report Claims Real Star Cristiano Ronaldo Has Urged Club President to Sell Isco

Reports coming out of Spain claim that Real Madrid star Crisitano Ronaldo has held talks with club president Florentino Perez over their summer transfer plans - with the Portuguese forward urging the president to cash in on his teammate Isco.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo has urged Perez to get rid of Isco, with the reasoning behind it being the Spaniard's inconsistency on the pitch.

Last season the Spaniard was immense for Zinedine Zidane's side, however this campaign has seen the playmaker dip in-form, with the 25-year-old only contributing six goals and five assists in all competitions.

A massive overhaul of personnel is expected at the Bernabeu this summer, however with Isco being a regular in the Spanish national side and a favorite of Zidane it is unlikely that the ex-Malaga man will depart the current La Liga champions.





Reports have been flooding out of Spain regarding transfers lately since the talk of the overhaul, with a very dubious Spanish report claiming that Madrid had agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur over the signing of Harry Kane.

Up next for Los Blancos is a trip to face Leganes in the league on Wednesday, and with the La Liga giants still yet to secure a Champions League spot for next season a win against Los Legionarios is a must.