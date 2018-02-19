PHOTO: Veteran Stoke Striker Peter Crouch Responds to Fan's Viral Tweet

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch enjoys using Twitter to show off to his 394,000 followers his humour. This weekend, in true Peter Crouch style, he responded to a viral tweet from a fan about him being wrapped up pitchside after dying.

Crouch, who was linked with a shock move to Chelsea last month, signed a new-one-year contract with Stoke to remain at the bet365 Stadium until 2018. He joined the Potters in 2011 for a then club-record fee of £10m and was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Englishman has been known for tweeting and responding to humourous tweets for his followers to enjoy, sometimes even making a joke at his own expense. This weekend was no different.

The tweet by @TopBoy, a Sheffield United fan, tweeted the photo and mentioned Peter Crouch in it. The post was tweeted on Saturday afternoon and went viral, making many followers laugh.

But it was Peter Crouch who has the last laugh with his excellent reply, much to the amusement to his fans.

It’s only funny because I wasn’t seriously injured https://t.co/0R0IlrcsfJ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 18, 2018

This isn't the first time Crouch has made the Twitter community laugh with him, or even sometimes at him.

I've worked it out and retirement age in england is 65 isn't it so I should come close https://t.co/NFLphXaR3H — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 30, 2017

Whilst Crouch might be making many people on Twitter laugh, he still very much has football as his number one focus.

"I'm really pleased to be staying at the club; I've been here for a number of years now and I love it. I come in every day with a smile on my face and long may that continue. Obviously, I didn't want to go anywhere.



I know that I can play and impact games at this level for a number of years yet so hopefully I can continue to do that," reported by Sky Sports after his new contract.





Whilst at Stoke City, the striker has made 225 appearances, netting in 57 goals and assisting 26 times.



