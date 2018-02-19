Reports Claim Mesut Ozil's Girlfriend Reveals Which Club She Would 'Love' Star to Play for in Future

Mesut Ozil's girlfriend has revealed that she would 'love' to see her partner play for Turkish giants Galatasaray one day.



Ozil left Arsenal fans relieved after he finally signed a new deal at the end of January, with his contract about to expire at the end of this season. However, the Arsenal star agreed to a new three-year deal making him the London's club highest paid player on a reported £350,000 a week.





That being said, Ozil's girlfriend, Miss Turkey 2014 winner Amine Gulse, is apparently holding out for a possible move to Galatasaray in the future.

The two have been posting photos on their social media and have been spotted regularly heading back to Turkey, where they have a house in Istanbul.

This weekend, quotes from Gulse about Ozil and Galatasaray surfaced. However, whilst several Turkish accounts have been sharing them, is it unclear when the comments were made by Gulse and to whom she spoke.

The tweet comes from SporBord, and translated the quotes claim she said: “I am a fan of Galatasaray and of course I’d love to see Mesut playing for them [one day]. However, he has just extended his contract with Arsenal and I support every decision he makes.”

The German-born midfielder is of Turkish descent but whether he is likely to give up being one of the Premier League's biggest stars for the Super Lig at the alleged wishes of his girlfriend is very debatable.

Ozil has appeared 24 times for the Gunners this season in all competitions, scoring five times and providing seven assists.



